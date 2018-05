Jorge Sampaoli's side proved way too strong for Haiti in Buenos Aires with Messi opening the scoring from the spot in the first half and adding two more after the break. He then set up Sergio Aguero for the final strike.

Barcelona forward Messi is yet to win an international title with Argentina and begins his latest attempt against newcomers Iceland on June 16 in Moscow. Their other Group D opponents are Croatia and Nigeria as Argentina seek a third triumph after 1978 and 1986.