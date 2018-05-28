Zverev opens French Open campaign with crushing win

The 21-year-old, who arrived at Roland Garros on a hot streak of form after titles in Munich and Madrid before an Italian Open final loss to Rafael Nadal, stormed to victory in only an hour and 10 minutes.

Zverev lost in the first round last year to Fernando Verdasco, but the German confidently avoided a repeat and enhanced his credentials as a serious threat to Nadal's hopes of an 11th title.

The world number three did not face a single break point in the match, and broke his 92nd-ranked opponent's serve seven times in a totally one-sided contest.

Zverev, who has never reached a Grand Slam quarter-final, will meet either Czech Jiri Vesely or Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in the second round.