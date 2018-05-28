Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil

"I'm not yet at 100 percent. That will come with time. I'm still a bit scared of going all out, but there are still several days before our start," the Paris Saint-Germain star told reporters at Brazilian football headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's going to take a bit more time for this fear to go away, but I'm ready to play. Nothing can stop me from doing so," Neymar added, hours before a planned flight to London where the team will continue their World Cup preparations.

The world's most expensive player hasn't played since hurting himself in a French league game against Marseille on February 25, but Neymar has been training for the past 10 days and took part in a national team preparation camp this week in Teresopolis.

"I feel good physically. My foot is fine. Of course I have to adjust to certain things. I'm feeling a bit of discomfort but it's not going to stop me from playing," he said.

The 26-year-old also reflected on what was a frustrating 2014 World Cup experience on home soil, as a back injury ruled him out of Brazil's humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals.

"It's a dream to play in another World Cup, a dream which I hope won't be interrupted again," he said.

Brazil will play two warm-up matches before travelling to Russia, with a friendly against Croatia at Anfield on June 3 before a trip to Vienna to face Austria on June 10.

The five-time world champions play their opening match in Group E against Switzerland on June 17 in Rostov-on-Don. Brazil then face Costa Rica on June 22 in Saint Petersburg and Serbia in Moscow on June 27.