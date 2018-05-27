Liverpool, Egypt wait on news of Salah injury

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the Egypt forward had "a serious injury" to his shoulder or possibly collarbone.

"It doesn’t look good," Klopp said after his side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

But the Egyptian FA tweeted that Salah's x-ray showed a ligament sprain and that it was "optimistic" he would be fit for the June 14-July 15 World Cup.

Salah's injury in a tangle with Real captain Sergio Ramos came shortly before the half-hour and clearly left Liverpool shocked after a good performance until that point.

Salah, who had scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, left the pitch in tears.

"It was a big moment in the game," Klopp said.

"It was kind of a harsh challenge; it's like wrestling a bit. It’s a serious injury and the shock of the boys was obvious."

Klopp meanwhile said there was no need to say much to keeper Loris Karius, who made two disastrous mistakes to allow an opening goal from Karim Benzema and a third for Real from Gareth Bale after a "fantastic" overhead kick by the Wales international.

"I really feel for him," Klopp said of the German keeper.

"The mistakes were obvious. He knows it...he has to deal with it, we have to deal with it. We don’t have to talk about it. It was not his night, obviously."