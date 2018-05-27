Bale's brilliance, Karius errors give Real third straight European triumph

Welshman Bale came on just past the hour with the score at 1-1 and after three minutes produced an astonishing bicycle kick finish and then netted with a speculative long-range effort that somehow went through the hands of the unfortunate Karius.

The German keeper had earlier handed Real a 51st minute lead when he threw the ball straight at striker Karim Benzema and the ball rolled into the unguarded net off the Frenchman’s leg.

"Great emotions. To lift three Champions League trophies with this club, this team is magnificent," said Real's Zinedine Zidane, who became the first coach to win Europe's top trophy in three consecutive years. "We don't quite realise what we have achieved yet. We are going to enjoy the moment. "

Liverpool, who crucially lost their leading scorer Mohamed Salah to a suspected dislocated shoulder in the 31st minute, had equalised in the 55th minute when Sadio Mane found the net from close range after Dejan Lovren headed the ball into the area.

Real have become the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win Europe's elite club trophy three years in a row. The Spaniards won five straight European Cup trophies in the 1950s.