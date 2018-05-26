Verstappen crashes in final Monaco practice

Ricciardo's best lap of a sunny session was one minute 11.786 seconds, compared to his Thursday best of 1:11.841 and Kimi Raikkonen's 2017 pole position time for Ferrari of 1:12.178.

The two Red Bulls were separated by next to nothing, Ricciardo a mere 0.001 quicker than Verstappen and setting the time after the 20-year-old Dutchman had hit the wall.

Verstappen, who had said earlier in the week that he was prepared to take risks in Formula One's showcase race, brought out the red flags after the accident at the exit to the swimming pool section.

The impact, littering debris across the track, left the Red Bull mechanics with plenty of work before qualifying and dented Verstappen's hopes of becoming the youngest polesitter.