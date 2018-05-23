Confident Kane says England can win World Cup

Manager Gareth Southgate has picked a relatively inexperienced group of players for the tournament where they will face Tunisia, Belgium and Panama in Group G.

England have not won a senior international tournament since 1966 and the pressure that comes from high expectation has hampered them in recent competitions but nonetheless Kane thinks a triumph is possible.

“I believe we can win it. Anyone can. I can't say we're not going to win it, because we could. I want to win everything I do. It's my mind-set. So do the players,” he said.

At 24, Kane will be England’s youngest World Cup captain. After having his role formally confirmed by Southgate, he conceded he had thought about the prospect of raising the trophy in Moscow on July 15.

"Of course you think about it. It's impossible not to, or to dream about it. It's the World Cup, the biggest competition in the world. It's a dream to be playing in it. It'll be hard, a tough job, but we're excited to be there and want to get out there," he said.

While talk of winning the tournament may raise some eyebrows and could be seen as unnecessarily raising hopes, Kane says England should not be afraid of showing confidence.

With a young side, England are not among the favourites, but Kane said that should not count against their chances.