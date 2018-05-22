Harry Kane to be England captain at World Cup finals

"Harry has some outstanding personal qualities," Southgate said, in an announcement made live on social media.

"He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive."

Southgate has rotated the England captain role since he took over 19 months ago, with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Tottenham's Eric Dier also taking the armband.

But the 24-year-old Kane, a definite starter in the England side after scoring 30 league goals in the past season, will lead them in Russia.

"My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him," Southgate said.

"Of course, Harry will need the support of the other good leaders that we have got around him.

"You don't become a top team by just having a good captain with good values because that has got to spread right throughout the group but I think he is the one who is ready to take that challenge on."

Kane made his international debut in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania in March 2015, scoring two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He now has a dozen goals from 23 caps.