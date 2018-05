Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep

The Ukrainian world number four collected her third title of 2018 with a 6-0, 6-4 victory in 67 minutes with a commanding and confident performance over a dismayed Halep.

"It's amazing that I could come and defend my title here," Svitolina said. "It's really something very, very special for me."

Sunday's contest was a rematch of the 2017 final where Svitolina lost the first set but stormed back for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory, but this year’s edition was very one-sided.