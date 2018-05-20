Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to win German cup final

The team celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup

Rebic opened the scoring in the 11th minute and struck again eight minutes from time to put Frankfurt 2-1 ahead in a goal confirmed following video review.

In a dramatic stoppage time, Bayern had a penalty appeal turned down after another video review, and in the dying seconds Mijat Gacinovic raced clear with Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich out of goal for corner to make it three.

The final whistle was blown as Frankfurt players celebrated a first trophy since winning the cup in 1988.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern level after the break but the German champions were unable to complete the league and cup double for coach Jupp Heynckes in his final game in charge.

Frankfurt, who were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in last season's final, lift the trophy in coach Niko Kovac's last game before he succeeds Heynckes at Bayern next season.

Kovac praised the way the team fought over the 90 minutes.