Maradona named chairman of Belarus club

The Argentine legend posted a photo on Instagram late Tuesday of what Dinamo Brest said was a three-year contract to serve as chairman of the board.

"Thanks for the trust and for thinking of me," Maradona wrote in his post.

Dinamo Brest also posted pictures of the 1986 World Cup winner holding up a green and red Belarusian flag while wearing a matching black T-shirt and shorts.

Maradona stepped down as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al-Fujairah last month after failing to secure their promotion.

Dinamo Brest were acquired by new owners three years ago who are intent on breaking the historic dominance of the country's two big sides: Dinamo Minsk and BATE Borisov.

The 57-year-old will be in charge of the team's transfer policy and strategic development.