The 11th-seeded Serb, who has reached eight of the last ten finals in Rome and won four -- took 55 minutes to oust Dolgopolov 6-1, 6-3 on the red clay of the Foro Italico.

Djokovic, who last won in Rome in 2015, next plays either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Filippo Baldi two qualifiers before a potential third round meeting with American eighth seed John Isner.