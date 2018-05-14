Manchester City delighted as goalkeeper Ederson extends contract

The Brazilian signed a new deal which means he is tied to the club until 2025, and makes him a big part of their long-term future.

"Ederson has shown in his first season at the club that he has all the attributes needed to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world," City director of football Txiki Begiristain told City's website.

"He has outstanding quality and his ability with the ball sets him apart from his competitors. We are really looking forward to seeing him develop at City over the coming years."

The 24-year-old said he had no hesitation in extending his contract.

"It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans," he said.

"I want to win everything we can. All of the competitions, but for me the Champions League is without a doubt a very special competition for us, and it is my dream to win it in Manchester City's shirt."