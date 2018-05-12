Nadal eager to play down Thiem hiccup

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Clay court king Rafael Nadal has played down the significance of his quarter-final defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open a loss that ended a year-long winning streak on clay and cost him the world number one ranking.
The 31-year-old Spaniard looked unstoppable going into his Friday clash with fifth seed Thiem, having won 50 consecutive sets on the red dirt, but he was well beaten 7-5 6-3.

Coincidentally, it was Thiem who last beat Nadal on clay, at last year’s Rome Masters, shortly before the Spaniard rampaged to a 10th French Open title without dropping a set.

However, Nadal quickly slapped down any notion that world number seven Thiem knows the secret of beating the greatest ever exponent of clay court tennis.