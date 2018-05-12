Hamburg relegated, Dortmund scrape into Champions League

Hamburg, the only team with an uninterrupted Bundesliga run since the league’s creation in 1963, left their distraught fans in tears as their stadium clock showing 54 years and 260 days in the top division now needs to be reset.



The northern club, whose game was interrupted for 15 minutes by fans throwing flares on to the pitch near the end, finished second-bottom on 31 points, two behind VfL Wolfsburg, who beat Cologne 4-1 and face second-tier Holstein Kiel in a relegation playoff.



Dortmund were made to sweat until the last seconds to secure the final Champions League spot after losing 3-1 at Hoffenheim, who grabbed third place ahead of them on goal difference.