Kvitova prevails to claim record third Madrid title

Czech Kvitova, ranked 10th in the world, struck the first blow in a tense match which lasted two hours 52 minutes by edging the tie-break at the end of a grueling 75-minute first set, taking advantage of a third set point when Bertens found the net.



The Dutchwoman had beaten Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova in a sparkling week in the Spanish capital to reach her first premier mandatory final and recovered well from surrendering the first set to take the second.



She led by a break in the third but let her advantage slip and Kvitova broke twice in a row to take a 4-2 lead in the decider.