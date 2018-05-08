New Zealand women footballers get same pay as men

Providing equality between the male and female Football Ferns was "a landmark moment for football in this country", New Zealand Football said.

"Today's announcement signifies that we as an organisation are committed to parity for the men's and women's game and to continuing the growth in all areas of our sport," chief executive Andy Martin said.

The deal is unlikely to bring vast sums to female players as the New Zealand men's side, ranked 133rd in the world, earn only a fraction of their high-profile international counterparts.

"No matter who you are, whatever gender, when you pull on a New Zealand football shirt you're entitled to the same treatment and respect no matter what."

The move comes after Norway's football association signed an agreement last year giving its men's and women's teams pay parity.

In practical terms, the New Zealand deal means women will receive the same match payments, equal fees on image rights and a similar proportion of tournament prize money.

They will also enjoy the same travel arrangements, meaning women will no longer have to fly economy to tournaments while male players enjoy business class.