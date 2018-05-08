Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 53-year-old Italian has agreed a two-year deal worth two million euros ($2.3 million) a year which will be penned after the end of the Russian season which concludes next Sunday.

Zenit are fifth in the Russian Premier League, ten points behind already-crowned champions Lokomotiv Moscow with one match left.

The Russian club are reportedly reluctant to let Mancini leave and the Italian Football Federation FIGC do not want to pay any compensation to release him from his contract.

The former Italian international joined the Russian club last year on a three-year deal thought to be worth 4.5 million euros ($5.3 million) a year.

The annual budget for the future Italy coach and his backroom staff has been fixed at five million euros.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in November.

Italy's under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has been filling the position on an interim basis.