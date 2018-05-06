Juve almost certain to win title after Napoli held

The championship is a mere formality for Juventus after they were left with a six-point lead over Napoli — the only side who can catch them — with two matches to play and a goal difference which is better by 16.

The two sides are level on their head-to-head record.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri buried his head in his hands when Lorenzo De Silvestri was allowed a free header to equalise for Torino in the 83rd minute.

“We passed the ball around very well but we made two mistakes which proved very costly,” Sarri told reporters.

Torino defender Nicolas Burdisso gifted Napoli the lead after 25 minutes when he miscontrolled a pass, tried to play his way out of the penalty area and Dries Mertens stole in from behind to poke the ball into the net.