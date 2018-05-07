Conte's Chelsea find resilience to boost top four hopes

Coming into Sunday’s pivotal Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge - a match they needed to win to narrow the gap on the top four - only Arsenal had taken fewer points than Chelsea from matches against the 'Big Six' this season.

Chelsea have often started well and scored first against top quality opposition but all too often have been pegged back.

Chelsea led against Arsenal in January but were denied a win in stoppage time, took the lead at Manchester United in February and lost, did the same that month versus Barcelona and drew and went ahead at home to Tottenham Hotspur in April and lost.

So when on Sunday Chelsea took a first-half lead, somewhat against the run of play, versus Liverpool in a must-win contest, their fans will have been forgiven for fearing the worst.

However, against a forward line that had just scored seven times in the Champions League semi-final aggregate win over AS Roma, Chelsea stood firm, and rarely looked like conceding.