James floats in buzzer-beating dagger as Cavs stun Raptors

James took an inbound pass and drove the length of the court, cut to the left and sank the running one-handed dagger off the backboard to stun the Raptors' bench. The 10-footer came just seconds after Toronto had tied it 103-103 on OG Anunoby's three pointer with eight seconds on the clock.

"I live for those moments, to be able to go out and come through for my team," James said. "I had to get open. There were no more timeouts. I was able to hit a floater off the glass."In the other second round NBA playoff game Saturday, the Boston Celtics also took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 101-98 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both game fours are Monday night, and the odds are stacked against Toronto and Philadelphia. Of the 129 teams in NBA history to fall behind 3-0, none has come back to win.

James finished with 38 points, Kevin Love added 21 and 16 rebounds and Kyle Korver 18 for the Cleveland, who can sweep the Raptors for the second consecutive year.

Kyle Lowry scored 27 for Toronto, who played most of the fourth with DeMar DeRozan on the bench.

After winning two games in Toronto, the Cleveland returned home and did the same. James has Toronto's number as he is 11-2 against Toronto in the past three playoffs.