Juventus survive fright to move close to Serie A title

The Turin side capitalised on dreadful defending by the visitors as they moved seven points clear at the top and will clinch the title without playing on Sunday in the unlikely event that challengers Napoli lose at home to Torino.

Otherwise, they would need three more points from their last two games which include a home match against a Verona side who were relegated earlier on Saturday in a 4-1 defeat at AC Milan.

“Nothing is decided yet but this was definitely a big step in the right direction. We still need three points to be mathematically sure,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.