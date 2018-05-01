Rozier fires Celtics as Boston down Sixers

Rozier was the top scorer in a dazzling Celtics offensive display at the TD Garden, with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum also making hefty contributions.

Horford finished with 26 points while Tatum added 28 points as Boston surged into a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with a statement victory. Horford later praised Rozier's superb contribution. "I've always seen that potential in Terry. I just think he's taken advantage of the opportunity," Horford said.

The third-seeded Sixers had advanced to the semi-finals after a confident demolition of Miami in the opening round. But the Celtics lineup look to be a vastly more challenging proposition for the Sixers, who saw Joel Embiid score 31 points while pulling down 13 rebounds.

J.J. Redick had 20 points for the Sixers, while point guard Ben Simmons had 18 points from 41 minutes on the court.Yet it was the shooting prowess of Celtics ace Rozier that caught the eye as the 24-year-old point guard kept Boston firmly on track for a well-earned win.

Boston, who advanced to the semi-finals after a grueling seven-game series win over Milwaukee, have regrouped superbly after a slew of injuries which means they are without stars Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. Rozier's 29-point haul included 21 points from three-point range, a 77.8 conversion percentage from outside the arc.