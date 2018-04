The 31-year-old Spaniard won his 11th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend also without dropping a set.

Sunday's victory reinforced his status as the overwhelming favorite to lift the French Open for an 11th time in June.

Nadal now has 77 titles overall while his career clay-court match record stands at 401 wins against just 35 defeats.

His win on Sunday was greeted by ticker-tape and a video review of all his titles on the centre court in Barcelona which now bears his name.