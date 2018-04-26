Djokovic suffers surprise Barcelona defeat, Nadal cruises

Djokovic had been on course to meet Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals but a disjointed display gave his second round opponent Martin Klizan, ranked 140th in the world, a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory.

World number one Nadal endured no such problems against compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-4, 6-4.

While Klizan goes through to meet Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the last 16, Djokovic will now have to reset, with the French Open next month fast approaching.

"You can work very hard on the practice courts but when you get into matches it's completely different," Djokovic told reporters afterwards.

"I haven't had too many matches in the last 12 months so it's a lack of match-play and a lack of these kinds of situations."

His latest setback is not the shock it once might have been.

After losing in the Australian Open fourth round in January, Djokovic underwent surgery to correct an injury to his right elbow, which had been troubling him for almost two years.

The problem has coincided with a prolonged slump in form for the 12-time major champion, who has reached only one Grand Slam final since winning the French Open in 2016.

But a reunion with long-time coach Marian Vajda this month had sparked hopes Djokovic could yet steer his career back on track.

"Definitely I expect higher from myself," Djokovic said. "It's tough to deal with this kind of loss and these sorts of matches."

There were encouraging signs in Monte Carlo last week, despite a three-set defeat to Dominic Thiem, with the Serb declaring there he was finally playing without pain.