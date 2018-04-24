French football 'colossus' Henri Michel dies

"Henri Michel, a colossus of French football, left us this morning," the UNFP wrote on Twitter, adding their "sincere condolences to his family and friends".

Born in Aix-en-Provence, Michel played in midfield for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980. He was a three-time winner of the French league title.

He took over France's Olympic men's squad in 1982, guiding them to the '84 gold medal in Los Angeles where they beat Brazil in the final.

Michel then took over a France team containing Michel Platini which had just won the European Championships under the management of Michel Hidalgo.

"Aside from his extensive career Henri was an exceptional man," said Platini, who played alongside Michel for the national team between 1976 and 1980.

"A faithful friend with a rare sense of loyalty. Someone with whom you could go to the end of the earth without ever doubting his support or presence."

"What terrible news," Hidalgo said. "I knew he'd had health problems but I hadn't realised how serious they were.

"He was a great friend, a true professional, a great guy in every respect."