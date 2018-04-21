Valencia pick up another point on road to Champions League

Santi Mina scored against his former club on 59 minutes to put Valencia ahead but Maxi Gomez equalized for Celta four minutes later.



Valencia stay fourth, two points behind third-placed Real Madrid, but 11 points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis. They can seal Champions League qualification next week against Eibar.



"We want to be mathematically sure of fourth place and, if we can, we want third place,” said Mina.



Earlier Getafe won 1-0 away to Eibar.



There is a reduced programmer in Spain this weekend because Barcelona contest the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla later Saturday.