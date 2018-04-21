Demolition man Nadal thrashes Thiem to ease into Monte Carlo semis

A tight match had been anticipated, but Nadal produced one of the most dominant wins of his career as Thiem fell to pieces in the Monaco sunshine.

The Austrian didn't get on the scoreboard until the 10th game, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

But it was a ruthless performance from the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who has to successfully defend the title this week to remain ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the world rankings.

"Here I think I played great... It has been a great day for me, and a very good result against a very difficult rival," said Nadal.

The Spaniard is now just two wins away from a record 31st Masters title, after winning 32 consecutive sets on clay.

Nadal will face Grigor Dimitrov in his 13th Monte Carlo semi-final on Saturday, but the Bulgarian will need a massive improvement from his win over David Goffin if he's to stand a chance of claiming a second career victory against the 10-time champion.

"It's difficult to play better than today," admitted Nadal.

"Being honest, I have to recognise that. But my goal is to rest and to try to wake up tomorrow again with the same energy and to go on court with the same mentality, try to play close to the way that I played today."

Nadal started as if he knew Thiem was a potential threat, holding to love before breaking the 24-year-old at the first time of asking.