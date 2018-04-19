United give Mourinho selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi

Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku sealed the points at Dean Court after Mourinho made seven changes in the aftermath of United's shock defeat to struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.



That limp surrender had gifted the Premier League title to Manchester City, prompting Mourinho to accuse his players of complacency.



In a bid to shake up his under-performing stars and rest key players, the United manager rang the changes against Bournemouth, with Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Juan

Mata among the big names left out of the starting line-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.



Paul Pogba kept his place despite mounting speculation Mourinho is ready to sell the out-of-form France midfielder in the close-season.



Mourinho's hardline stance appeared to sting his players into action as Smalling opened the scoring in the first half.



Lukaku came off the bench to seal the points in the closing stages as United consolidated second place in the Premier League.



Mourinho was impressed with the work done by his new-look side and claimed he would have to think hard before deciding his Cup line-up.



"Everything was good, I am happy. Every player on the pitch was positive and put himself available for Saturday," Mourinho said.



"The players were in the right positions and not trying one more flick, one more trick.



"I will not play this 11 at Wembley but all of them told me (with their performances) that they want to play and they are ready.



"Obviously I will bring back Lukaku, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic."