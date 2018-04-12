Germany stay ahead of Brazil at top of FIFA rankings

Belgium move up two places to third, while Portugal and Argentina both slip one place to fourth and fifth respectively in the rankings published by football's governing body on Thursday.

Movement in the top 10 saw Switzerland (6th) and France (7th) both up two places, while Spain are down two places to eighth and Poland drop four spots to 10th.

Chile, the only nation in the top 10 who are not at the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia, are up a place to ninth.

Elsewhere, Tunisia are big climbers, advancing nine places to a best-ever 14th, while Italy, who failed to reach the World Cup finals, drop six places to 20th.

World Cup hosts Russia have slipped three places to 66th while Saudi Arabia - the lowest-ranked World Cup team - are down one place to 70th.

The next rankings will be published on May 17.