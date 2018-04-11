Barcelona left without excuses after Champions League exit

Sharjah 24 – dpa: Spanish media declared Barcelona’s Champions League exit a disaster with no excuses after they were knocked out by Roma on Tuesday night.
“They were run over by a herd of buffalo from minute 0 to minute 94. There are no excuses,” Diario AS said after the 3-0 meltdown in Rome which saw the hosts advance on away goals after a 4-1 scoreline in Spain a week ago.
 
Marca headlined: “Total failure in Europe” alongside a picture of both Lionel Messi and former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, also on his way out of the competition having failed to guide Manchester City to the semi-finals.
 
It was the third year running that Barcelona have failed to make the last four, and one editorial in El Mundo Deportivo read: “It was more than just a defeat.”
 
There is a sense that underlying problems at the club finally came to the surface at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night and were what really saw Barcelona go out without too much of a fight.
 
An over-reliance on Lionel Messi, a lack of faith in expensive summer signing Ousmane Dembele, and betrayal of Barcelona’s style have all been pinned on coach Ernesto Valverde.
 
This season the team has tended to falter when Messi has been unable to deliver.
 
Dembele was brought in to offer the same speed and skill as Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain, alongside the Argentine but he played just a few minutes over the two legs.