Barcelona coach Valverde braced for Roma 'intensity'

The Spanish league leaders have one foot in the semi-finals after romping to a 4-1 first leg victory in the Camp Nou last week as Roma proved partly the architects of their own downfall in scoring two own goals.



But Valverde isn't counting his chickens against a side that hasn't reached the semi-finals since 1984.



"I've been doing this long enough to know that extraordinary things can happen in a game," said Valverde at Monday's pre-match press conference in Rome.



"It'll be the same kind of game as the first leg, but they'll have even more intensity.

"History says that, at our level, it's hard to score against us, but we can't think that they don't have a chance or they won't try.



"A mistake, an excess of confidence, they could cost us dearly and we are at the doors of the semi-finals."

He added: "We can't think we've already won, it's all to be decided. We got a good result at Camp Nou, we have the advantage, but we need to play as though it were 0-0."



Roma managed to stifle Barca star Lionel Messi in the first leg, which was a source of pride for their coach Eusebio Di Francesco.