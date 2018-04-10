Messi, Suarez to support South American World Cup host bid

"Messi will join us in this initiative, and Suarez certainly," Fernando Marin, the joint bid co-ordinator, told AFP on Monday.



"We told him (Messi) about our aims, and he feels it's doable."



Argentina's minister of sport Carlos Mac Alister said "it's important to know we have the support" of such high-profile players as Argentina's five-time world player of the year Messi and Uruguay striker Suarez.



"In 2030, we won't be there any more, Messi will.

"He showed great desire to help us. He will surely be the flag-bearer for the World Cup."



The very first World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts, who beat Argentina 4-2 in a memorable final at the Centenary Stadium in Montevideo.

Paraguay were also one of the 13 participants, but the World Cup has grown immeasurably since then and now features 32 teams, although that number will rise to 48 at the 2026 World Cup.