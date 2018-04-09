Captain America' Reed swaps cap for Green Jacket

  • Monday 09, April 2018 in 9:33 AM
  • Patrick Reed of the U.S. hold the Masters Tournament Trophy
    Patrick Reed of the U.S. hold the Masters Tournament Trophy
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Patrick Reed fought off furious back-nine challenges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to record a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters on Sunday, trading in his 'Captain America' cap for a Green Jacket.
The final round began with Reed holding a three-shot advantage over Rory McIlroy, but while the Northern Irishman's challenge faded Reed had to hold off his hard-charging U.S. Ryder Cup team mates to claim his first major championship.

"Today was definitely probably the hardest mentally a round of golf could possibly be," said Reed, who posted a 15-under 273 total. "It was going to be tough, anytime trying to close off a golf tournament is really tough."