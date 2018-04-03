In-form Salah can destroy any defence, says van Dijk

  Tuesday 03, April 2018
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is capable of destroying any defence and deserves to win the season-ending player of the year award, teammate Virgil van Dijk has said.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Liverpool in the first leg of an all-English Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Salah is set to pose the biggest attacking threat to City, having already scored 37 goals in all competitions this season, including one in Liverpool's 4-3 league victory over Pep Guardiola's side in January.

When asked if Salah has the attributes to beat City's well-drilled defensive line, Van Dijk said, "That's what everyone knows. That's how we feel as well.

"He's that kind of player that you just need to be on your best. When he is 100 percent and in the zone then he can beat anyone. There are ways to stop him but I'm not going to tell you because I don't want our opponents to think about it."

Salah is likely to jostle with City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.