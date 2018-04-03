FA Cup glory, Champions League return will count as success for Kane

Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match

Mauricio Pochettino's side went eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with a 3-1 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend, virtually securing their third consecutive appearance in Europe's elite competition.



"It's important we maintain (Champions League involvement). We don't just want to be a team that gets there for one or two years and then falls off," Kane told British media.



"We deserve to be there. We showed this year in the Champions League that we can compete with the best.