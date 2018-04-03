FA Cup glory, Champions League return will count as success for Kane

  • Tuesday 03, April 2018 in 9:00 AM
  • Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match
    Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Tottenham Hotspur can consider it a successful season if they become Champions League regulars and end their trophy-drought by winning the FA Cup, their striker Harry Kane has said.
Mauricio Pochettino's side went eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with a 3-1 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend, virtually securing their third consecutive appearance in Europe's elite competition.

"It's important we maintain (Champions League involvement). We don't just want to be a team that gets there for one or two years and then falls off," Kane told British media.

"We deserve to be there. We showed this year in the Champions League that we can compete with the best.