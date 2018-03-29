Barcelona sweating on Messi fitness ahead of Sevilla clash

Messi suffered muscle fatigue which kept him out of Argentina’s two friendlies against Italy and Spain during the international break and is a doubt to play at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Vincenzo Montella’s Sevilla host the unbeaten leaders in what is a dress rehearsal for the Copa del Rey final on April 21.

Barcelona are 11 points clear with nine league games to go and a victory over sixth place Sevilla would see them hurdle one of the biggest obstacles remaining on the final straight.

"I am calm (about the Messi situation)," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Wednesday.

"We will not get too worried ahead of time about this, the medics will look at him and we will see what steps to take. He finished the last game in La Liga well against Athletic Bilbao, with some pain but nothing too serious."