Netherlands surprises with 3-0 victory over Portugal

Third-ranked Portugal, the team of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, lost 0-3 against the Netherlands, which didn't qualify for this year's World Cup finals.



Memphis Depay took the early lead after a shot attempt from Donny van de Beek was deflected his way in the 11th minute.



Ryan Babel and FC Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk also scored for the Netherlands in the first half.



In the second half, Portugal were forced to play a man down after defender Joao Cancelo was sent off the field with a second yellow.

In a previous friendly match Friday, Portugal looked like they would suffer a home loss to Egypt but Real Madrid star Ronaldo scored two goals in injury time for a 2-1 victory.



Ronaldo was substituted out of the game Monday in the 68th minute.