Cilic, del Potro reach Miami Open fourth round

Argentina's fifth-seeded del Potro, chasing his second ATP Masters title in as many weeks, breezed past Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-2.
Ranked sixth in the world after vanquishing Swiss great Roger Federer in the final at Indian Wells last weekend, del Potro needed just 73 minutes to book a fourth-round meeting with Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who beat France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3.
Second-seeded Cilic also reached the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Canadian Vasek Pospisil.
