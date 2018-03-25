Federer falls to heavy loss in Miami to Kokkinakis

The Swiss player went down in the second round to Australia's young injury king, who has barely played a match over the past two seasons.



The defeat means Federer will drop from the ranking summit which he reached little more than a month ago, even if rival Rafael Nadal is not currently playing during hip injury rehab.



"I deserve it after this match. That's how I feel. Just so bad," Federer said.



"It's pretty simple at the end of the day. You go back to the practice court or go on vacation, you really take a break, get away from it all.

"When you come back to the practice court, you do it at 100 per cent."



Federer also revealed that he will skip the upcoming clay season - that includes Roland Garros - for the second year in a row as he concentrates his training on Wimbledon.

The top seed lost to world number 175 Kokkinakis, who stopped the 36-year-old Swiss cold in Federer's bid to repeat his Miami title from 2017.



"Honestly in the third anything could have happened," Federer said. "I feel like I wasn't feeling good. The ball, I wasn't feeling. With my movement, things weren't absolutely working.

"I felt like the third could be a tricky one, of course. every time I had chances, something bad happened for me, wrong decision making by me, good decision making by him. Who knows what happened.



"It just felt like I could be paying the price for opportunities missed."

The three-time champion added: "It (the decline) already started at beginning of the second set when I had breakpoints in the first game.



"He almost wanted to give me that game, and I couldn't take it. After that I played a bad -- from that moment on, I played maybe a bad 10 minutes, which cost me the second set, maybe the match."

The Swiss called his afternoon "disappointing. Don't know why I could never get to any level that I was happy with today.



"Sometimes you have these matches. Sometimes you find a way through. I just couldn't get it done today."

The tournament is holding its last edition at the Key Biscayne Crandon Park venue.



It will move from next year to an NFL football stadium complex which is said to have much-needed room for tournament expansion.

Kokkinakis became the lowest-ranked player to beat a number one at the same tournament at the same moment in a decade and a half.



Spanish qualifier Francisco Clavet was ranked 178th when he upset then-number one Lleyton Hewitt in the 2003 Miami second round.

Federer was a quarter-finalist at 2003 Miami, while Kokkinakis was aged 6.



Federer's final appearance on Key Biscayne came 20 years after he ended his junior career here with the Orange Bowl championship.