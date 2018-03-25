Vettel beats Hamilton in Australia with help of virtual safety car

Hamilton had led the way from pole in his Mercedes but had already pitted when the virtual safety car conditions with slower speeds were deployed because of a stricken Haas on the track.



Vettel went to the pits for fresh rubbers and emerged ahead of the Briton which decided the outcome for his 48th career win and 100th podium finish.



The German won from Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari, giving the Scuderia a strong start into the campaign as they make another attempt to win a first Formula One drivers' title since 2007.



Vettel got back-to-back victories on the Albert Park Circuit and leads the championship with 25 points, seven ahead of his rival - with both chasing a fifth world title.