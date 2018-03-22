Manchester United submit application to start women's team

United are the only current top-flight club without a women's side, having disbanded their previous one in 2005.

They've now applied to the Football Association for a team in the second tier of the Women's Super League.

“The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men's first team and offer academy players a clear route to top-level football within the club," United chief executive Ed Woodward said in a statement late Wednesday.

England women's coach Phil Neville called on his former club to establish a new ladies side shortly after being hired in January.

“They have a fantastic community programme for female players and coaches,” the ex-United defender said.

“When they do set out their women's team it will be one to challenge City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool.

“A club of the size of United should be the leaders, the pioneers. I am sure they are working to do that.”