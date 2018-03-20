Unseeded Osaka tops Kasatkina to win first WTA title

World number 44 Osaka rolled over Kasatkina, breaking her serve four times and winning the battle of the 20-year-old rising stars in just 70 minutes.



"I just knew that she was going to fight for every point, too," said Osaka. "So I couldn't afford to lose points based on nerves, and I had to keep making the right decisions."



Osaka captured the title on her first match point by blasting a backhand into the open side of the court.



The Japanese dynamo improved to 13-4 on the season two days after her biggest previous win, a dominating semi-final triumph over world number one Simona Halep.



She was only the fourth unseeded player to reach the Indian Wells final, with the most recent before her being Kim Clijsters in 2005.



The loss ends a brilliant run in the California desert by Kasatkina, who was playing in her second final in a row after a runner-up finish in Dubai.



"She was much better today than me, so she really deserved to win," Kasatkina said. "Of course, we were both nervous at the beginning, because the biggest finals so far.



"But during the match, she was able to manage her nerves and stuff, and I was still a little bit tight during the match. So it is what it is."



Kasatkina was two points from defeat against Venus Williams in the semi-finals but rallied for the upset triumph.



Kasatkina, who wasn't even born when Williams first competed at Indian Wells, said she really felt the nerves getting to her on the big stage in the final.