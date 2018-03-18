Mourinho blasts 'lack of personality' in FA Cup win, Spurs also in semis

Tottenham Hotspur also booked their place in the last four in more emphatic fashion thanks to Christian Eriksen's double in a 3-0 win at Swansea to make light of Harry Kane's absence through injury.

Mourinho reacted to the criticism of his cautious approach in crashing out of the Champions League 2-1 at home to Sevilla on Tuesday by making five changes, with star names Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba among those left on the bench.

However, the Portuguese didn't get the response he wanted as another uninspiring display produced just two shots on target.



"I didn't like the game," said Mourinho. "I am not happy with the performance at all but I'm happy with the result."

Mourinho singled out Lukaku and Matic for praise on Friday in a staunch defence of his record since taking charge of United.

And it was the Serb midfielder who again drew plaudits from Mourinho amid stinging criticism of his team-mates.



"I want more personality in the team because many, many times I felt that Matic was an island of personality of desire, of control, surrounded by lack of personality, lack of class, lack of desire," added Mourinho.

Matic teed up Lukaku for the opener eight minutes before half-time as the Belgian powered home the 25th goal of his debut season.

Brighton had plenty of chances to get back in the game after the break as Pascal Gross fired inches wide and Jurgen Locadia forced stand-in United goalkeeper Sergio Romero into a save that established number one David de Gea would be proud of.

But they were made to pay for their profligacy as Matic headed home Ashley Young's free-kick eight minutes from time to ensure the 12-time winners will be present for the semi-finals at Wembley in five weeks' time.