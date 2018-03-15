Fan ID: How tickets at the 2018 World Cup will work

According to information from the Fan ID and FIFA websites, the document can only be got after buying official tickets from FIFA, then by applying for the document at a seperate website or at a distribution center in Russia. Successful applicants, are notified by email or text and the ID is sent by mail, or collected from a center.

The document allows visa-free entry to Russia for 10 days prior to the document holder's first match and 10 days after their last match. Fan ID and ticket holders will also be able to travel between cities for free using trains and other public transport.

"To enter stadiums during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, fans will need to present a 'Fan ID' in addition to their normal ticket."

"Reportedly, these are designed to nullify touting and for security purposes."

