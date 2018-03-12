Dybala returns Juve to Serie A summit as Napoli held at Inter

Argentinian Dybala followed his midweek Champions League winner over Tottenham with a match-clinching double, as Massimiliano Allegri's men moved a point clear of Napoli with a game in hand.

Gonzalo Higuain missed a first-half penalty, but Juve took another comfortable step towards a seventh consecutive league title.

"After the drama of Wednesday night (against Tottenham), there was a risk that we might have gone into tonight's match too relaxed, but instead we showed character and experience to seal all three points," Dybala told Juventus' website.

"I'm happy to have helped the team with my goals. We're putting pressure on our rivals and we keep moving forwards. It all depends on us now."

Napoli were looking to restore their one-point lead and bounce back after seeing a 10-match winning streak ended by last weekend's 4-2 home defeat by Roma, but couldn't find a way past top-four hopefuls Inter.

In Turin, 24-year-old Dybala continued his excellent run of form by curling a magnificent free-kick into the top corner to give the hosts a 20th-minute lead.

Higuain missed a chance to double the advantage before half-time as he saw his spot-kick kept out by Udinese goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri.

But the deadly partnership of Higuain and Dybala, who have scored 42 goals between them in all competitions this season, combined again to finish off the match as a contest.

The 30-year-old Higuain used his strength to hold off the Udinese defence before sliding in Dybala with a clever pass, and his compatriot did the rest to net his fourth goal in three matches.

Dybala missed a great late chance to complete a hat-trick when he fired wide, but Juve, who host Atalanta in a rearranged match on Wednesday, were never in danger of failing to close out the win.