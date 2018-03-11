Defiant Mourinho hails United, Hammers fans fume

Marcus Rashford scored twice in the first 25 minutes at Old Trafford as United held off a Liverpool fightback to move five points clear of their visitors in second place in the Premier League.

United also closed to within 13 points of Manchester City, but barring a late-season collapse by the runaway league leaders, that gap looks unbridgeable.

Liverpool were left to rue a slow start as Rashford twice finished impressively after Romelu Lukaku had outmuscled Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated possession as United sat back for long periods and Eric Bailly's 66th-minute own goal set up a tense finish.



"If people don't think we deserved it, I don't care," Mourinho said.



"I am a bit tired, we have a match on Tuesday. I don't care what people say. The boys are happy, I'm happy."

Just a second defeat in 21 Premier League games leaves Liverpool still third, but they could drop to fourth if Tottenham win at Bournemouth on Sunda.



"Second half we had to continue chasing the game, then we scored the goal and should have been a penalty around Fellaini situation on Sadio," Klopp lamented.

At the London Stadium, West Ham could face a heavy fine or possibly even a temporary ground closure as a result of their fans' shameful behaviour.

Ashley Barnes blasted Burnley in front from 18 yards in the 66th minute, prompting an angry West Ham supporter to run onto the pitch, where he was tackled to the ground by Hammers star Mark Noble.

The mood among the home fans turned even more toxic when Burnley's Chris Wood doubled the visitors' lead in the 70th minut.