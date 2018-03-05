Wenger defiant as Brighton rock Arsenal, City close in on title

Successive 3-0 reverses by Manchester City, the first in the League Cup final and the second in the league, could be explained in part by the dominance of Pep Guardiola's runaway table-toppers, but the losses to Ostersunds in the Europa League and to Brighton verged on embarrassing.



City won 1-0 at home to Chelsea later on Sunday, with Bernardo Silva scoring the decisive goal, as they moved a commanding 18 points clear of the chasing pack.



First-half goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray put south coast club Brighton in command and, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back before the break, that was as good as it got for the Gunners.



Arsenal's eighth loss since the turn of the year left their hopes of a top-four finish in tatters, with Wenger admitting it was "already gone" even before the Gunners were left 13 points adrift of the leading quartet.

Their best chance of qualifying for the elite and lucrative Champions League appears to lie instead in winning the second-tier Europa League, where Arsenal face Italian giant’s AC Milan in the first of a two-legged last-16 clash at the San Siro on Thursday.



Veteran French boss Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996 and it remains to be seen whether US-based owner Stan Kroenke has the stomach to sack a manager who has never given the slightest hint he will resign.

"It's the first time its happened in my whole career and it's not easy," Wenger told Sky Sports. "I have enough experience and desire to turn things around. When the team struggles for confidence it's even more difficult."