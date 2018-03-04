Nahyan bin Mubarak awards winners of 5th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

The final round of the Grand Prix category saw five countries competing for the prize - UAE, Norway, Great Britain, Russia and Germany.



Anna Gorbacheva of Russia came second on horse Curt 13, Georgia Tame of Great Britain was third on horse Cash Up, Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum of the UAE came fourth on horse Peanuts de Beaufour, Miriam Schneider of Germany was fifth on horse Benur du Romet and sixth place went to Anita Annika Sande of Norway with horse For Cash 2.



This year’s event saw unprecedented numbers of competitors with the highest number of international participants from 25 countries. A total of 147 riders and 180 horses gathered at the impressive Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The esteemed Cup, with total prize money of AED650,500 (over US$177,000), is held annually under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the UAE General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.



This year was particularly successful for Emirati equestrian talent with a total of 58 UAE nationals taking part in the international competition.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain ladies clubs said that FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2018 could not have achieved such success if not for the utmost support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.



She expressed her pride for the outstanding participation of Emirati riders in this year’s edition, saying, "The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2018 has witnessed an increase in participation, in addition to a spectacular performance by Emirati riders, which is a culmination of our longstanding efforts to foster Abu Dhabi’s position as an international destination for major sports events, as well as encourage women to flourish in sports and achieve their potential."

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza congratulated all riders who participated in this year’s edition of the Cup, "The event has surpassed all expectations in its fifth year, and we truly admire the continuous efforts and persistence of all participating riders from the UAE; they contribute to promoting Abu Dhabi as a leading sports capital across the world," she said.