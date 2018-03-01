Juventus face AC Milan for fourth Italian Cup title in row

The first leg ended 1-0 in Bergamo thanks to an early Gonzalo Higuain goal, and Juventus also won the second when Miralem Pjanic slotted in a 75th-minute penalty awarded after Blaise Matuidi was fouled in the box.



The three-time holders will play AC Milan who battled past Lazio 5-4 on penalties in the Stadio Olympico after their semi-final remained goalless after extra time.



Nikola Kalinic almost scored the winner after 117 minutes but sent the ball over the bar when alone in front of goal, sending the game to penalties.



AC Milan could thank the saves of teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for a spot in the final in Rome on May 9 with centre-back Alessio Romagnoli scoring the winning penalty.

"It was a night of suffering. This is a very young team, we must get them back to being the team that made the fans dream," said Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.



The win extends Gattuso's unbeaten streak with AC Milan to 13 games, with six straight wins.

But the former AC Milan midfielder insisted there was too much talk about him and how he has turned around the team.



"I'm not a tactical guru. I'm just a lucky guy."

Five-time winners Milan last won the Cup in 2003, with their last final in 2016.